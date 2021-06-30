woman killed

Texas mom killed in Maryland drive-by shooting during visit to drop off son at Naval Academy

By Stefania Okolie
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland -- An innocent Houston mother was killed in a drive-by shooting at her hotel during what was supposed to be a time to celebrate her son's accomplishments.

According to police, the woman, who was identified by family members as Michelle Cummings, was an innocent bystander during the shooting.



It happened on Tuesday around 12:21 a.m. at a hotel in Annapolis.

Family told Eyewitness News that Cummings was in town to drop off her son who was recently awarded a scholarship to the Naval Academy.



Police said Cummings was sitting in the patio area of her hotel when shots rang out. Investigators said the shots "travelled a distance" when they hit Cummings.

Cummings' son was a Westfield High School football player who committed to play at the Naval Academy.



On Tuesday afternoon, Spring ISD expressed its condolences in a statement. Cummings was heavily involved in district activities alongside her son.

"We are devastated to hear about the passing of Michelle Cummings. Ms. Cummings was a very engaged parent at Westfield High School where her son Leonard "Trey" Cummings III graduated in 2020. She served in 2019-20 as the president of the Westfield High School Football Booster Club and was always ready to support our student athletes. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Cummings family during this time of sorrow."

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been created to help the Cummings family.

The incident remains under investigation. Police in Annapolis are urging residents for any information.

