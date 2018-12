Authorities were searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Friday evening.Leland Crider was reported to have gone missing between 3:15 and 6 p.m. Friday.Officials said the boy, who is the son of a deputy sheriff in Durham, went missing in the area around Bluffs Lane at White Cliff Lane, near the Eno River.Crider was found safe by police around 11 p.m. Friday near the entrance to Northgate Mall.