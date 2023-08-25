'Full of Life': Grandmother remembers daughter killed in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a phone call Lottie Shelton never imagined receiving on her birthday.

"Here I am celebrating my birthday and my baby got shot. My oldest, my firstborn. The rest is very much a blur," said Shelton, the mother of 40-year-old Quintana Lee.

The shooting happened July 12 in the 2000 block of Orchard Hollow Lane, when Lee, her young daughter, and an adult woman, were struck while inside Lee's home. Raleigh Police said Lee died Monday from her injuries. The two other victims survived.

"It's just senseless. These children these days need to take more thought into things that they're doing. And it's terrible these things are so easily accessible," said Shelton.

Raleigh Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the case, though they have not released a name or motive. Authorities noted community input was important in identifying the suspect.

"I just want people to be more aware, think before they do things, and be prayerful and mindful of themselves and their actions," Shelton said.

She credited Lee's seven children, ranging in age from nine months to 22 years old, for providing strength and stability over the past six weeks since the shooting. The six youngest children are now staying with different family members.

"My daughter would have never wanted her children to separate. So we're going to do our best to keep them all together, no matter what," said Shelton.

She has set up a GoFundMe to help the family pay for the funeral and other expenses.

"Quintana was Quintana. Very vibrant and full of life. Always out to help anyone she could. Everybody in the neighborhood. Anybody," Shelton said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

