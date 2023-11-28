NCSHP identifies motorcyclist killed in Raleigh after high-speed chase

It's the second deadly chase in roughly two weeks involving a motorcycle and the Highway Patrol

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol provided additional details Monday about a chase involving a trooper that ended with the death of a motorcyclist after a crash.

The pursuit began Sunday afternoon just before 4:15 p.m. when a state trooper attempted to stop the motorcycle on US-401 near Old Stage Road in Wake County for speeding 89 mph in a 45-mph zone and failure to display a registration plate.

The motorcycle operator refused to stop for lights and siren and the pursuit began.

NCSHP said the motorcycle made a right turn onto S. Wilmington Street and continued toward Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard where the operator ran a red light and struck a Dodge SUV that was heading west on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, he was identified as William David Singleton, 21, of Greenville.

No other injuries were reported.

This was the second deadly chase involving a motorcyclist and Highway Patrol in Raleigh in less than two weeks.

On Nov. 15, troopers pursued a motorcycle traveling more than 100 mph when the rider hit a car on Interstate 40 and was killed.

