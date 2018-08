Meta Valentine's son, DeMario reads the last Facebook message he received from his mother. He told me he's taking her disappearance one day at a time. At 11: we hear from him on the charges filed against his mother's boyfriend. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/KxPms15Kwa — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) March 30, 2018

A murder charge has been filed against the ex-boyfriend of a missing Fayetteville woman. Meta Valentine was reported missing in 2014 after she failed to show up for Bible study.The district attorney told ABC11 that her ex-boyfriend Reginald McDowell will be charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.Police have not yet arrested McDowell but said they believe he is the only suspect due to probable cause. He is believed to be in the New York area."I know he knows some people up there ... might be a mix of friends or family," said DeMario Valentine, Meta's son.Warrants were issued for his arrest Feb. 3."We're getting close to closure, which is a great thing" DeMario Valetine said.The U.S. Marshals are also involved in the search."If she could take care of you, she would try to. she loved to eat, which is why I love to cook," said Valentine's son, DeMario Valentine. "its just hard because I always wanted her there when I got married and had kids ... and I'm hoping there's still a chance that happens."Valentine was reported missing on Oct. 29, 2014, after church members say she failed to show up at a function. Valentine was the church secretary at Fayetteville's Deliverance and Praise Church of Worship.On the evening of Oct. 28, Valentine's mother said she had a strange phone conversation with her daughter. Valentine, she said, was speaking "in riddles." That was around 10:30 p.m.Surveillance video showed what happened just five hours earlier when Valentine was returning to her apartment from a community watch meeting.Valentine lived in the Sycamore Park complex off of Volunteer Drive. Around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28, she was walking back to her apartment from the complex front office when she paused along the sidewalk for a moment.As she made a right turn and disappeared into the breezeway, her longtime boyfriend -- McDowell -- was seen rushing toward her.Fayetteville police said Reginald McDowell initially cooperated but then distanced himself from the lead detective and disappeared.McDowell dated Valentine on and off since high school and shared a child with her."There's been quite a few cases where people pop up years later. so anything is possible," DeMario Valentine said.