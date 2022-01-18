Use COVID-19 testing strategically, UNC Health expert says

Monday
10 p.m.
A leading UNC health expert spoke to ABC11 about the future of the Omicron variant as well as COVID-19 testing.
Dr. David Wohl of UNC Health said if people are symptomatic, then getting a test is a good idea. But he's not sure it is worth waiting in line for testing for people who are asymptomatic.
"Unfortunately, some places are requiring people who are testing positive for COVID to test again to show that they're negative after a certain number of days, but we really don't understand how these tests work, how many days it takes to be negative, and what a positive test means as far as being infectious," Wohl said. "There are so many people with just a sniffle or no symptoms shedding virus, I don't know how testing is really going to protect us as much as it maybe would have during Delta."
Wohl advised using the test strategically.
"If the test is going to change how you interact with other people, if the test is going to change how you travel, how you do things then maybe it's worthwhile, but if it's not going to change anything, I don't think you need to be standing in that line," he said.
As for the Omicron variant, Wohl said it's fine that a lot of people got tested before and after the holiday, but it's "better to look at hospitalizations and ICU admissions; that's what we should be keeping track of; still mostly a pandemic of the unvaccinated."
So, are we just now living with COVID? Wohl thinks so.
"I think we already are," he said. "There are basketball games going on, there's bars and restaurants open, certainly different when we were at the peak of Delta, certainly different than a year ago so in many ways we've started to live with this."
He noted that proportionally we have more cases with Omicron but it's not causing as many people to be sick as previous incarnations of this coronavirus.
It's going to mean more built-up immunity that will help with the next variant. But that doesn't mean you should try to go get COVID-19 now just to "build" immunity.
"No doctor worth their stripes will say go out and get it, there's too many reasons not to do it, not to go out and find," Wohl said. "One is you may lose the COVID lottery and end up really, really sick."
Hospitals are stretched already, Wohl added, They don't need patients coming in who could have not needed care.
-- Reporting by ABC11's Josh Chapin
MONDAY MORNING HEADLINES
The state-operated COVID-19 testing sites in Wake County will not open until 11 a.m. Monday.
Those sites usually open a few hours before that, but due to lasting dangers from Sunday's winter weather, the sites decided to delay openings Monday.
The county-operated sites are closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
In other headlines, scientists warn that omicron's whirlwind advance practically ensures it won't be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world.
Every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate, and omicron has an edge over its predecessors: It spreads way faster despite emerging on a planet with a stronger patchwork of immunity from vaccines and prior illness.
That means more people in whom the virus can further evolve. Experts don't know what the next variants will look like or how they might shape the pandemic, but they say there's no guarantee the sequels of omicron will cause milder illness or that existing vaccines will work against them.