3 facing charges after man shot in arm in Glenwood South: Raleigh Police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police confirm they're investigating an overnight shooting that injured a man in the Glenwood South area.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue around 1:42 a.m. on a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

During the investigation into the shooting, Raleigh officers detained three men who were in the area where the shooting took place. Investigators said they were able to determine who the alleged shooter was and arrested him. Two other men were charged in connection to the shooting.

The three people charged are:

Adarian Kieron Newsome, 20, he is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury. Additionally, he's charged with carrying a concealed weapon

Tyson Malik Joyner, 24, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of Marijuana

Daeveon Ahmad Vick, 22, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

Business owners and people who live in the Glenwood South area have been pleading with the city for months to get more security measures including additional patrol officers.

In August police conducted a raid in the area and announced numerous arrests and confiscation of dozens of guns. The crackdown was met with approval from those who live or work in the area.

In early September David Millette, who was an employee at Midwood Smokehouse, died after police said he was assaulted in the Glenwood South area during an altercation on August 26.

Raleigh leaders have said they plan to hire private security to help patrol downtown, especially around the Blount Street Bus Terminal area.

"We've seen an uptick in harassment, in fights, assaults, drug dealing, things that we really need to get a handle on," said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.