NC State dorm evacuated as police investigate bomb threat

Around 6 p.m., students were asked to avoid Katherine Stinson and Pullen Drive as students were being evacuated from the Watauga Residence Hall as a precautionary measure.
University officials confirmed just before 7 p.m. that all residents were safely evacuated.
We can confirm that there is not an active shooter on campus. Police are investigating a bomb threat at Watauga Hall. All residents have been evacuated.— NC State University (@NCState) August 29, 2021
