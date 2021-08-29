bomb threat

NC State dorm evacuated as police investigate bomb threat

NC State officials confirmed just before 7 p.m. that all residents were safely evacuated.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State campus police evacuated an on-campus dormitory Sunday to investigate a bomb threat.

Around 6 p.m., students were asked to avoid Katherine Stinson and Pullen Drive as students were being evacuated from the Watauga Residence Hall as a precautionary measure.

University officials confirmed just before 7 p.m. that all residents were safely evacuated.


This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
