NC State dorm evacuated as police investigate bomb threat

We can confirm that there is not an active shooter on campus. Police are investigating a bomb threat at Watauga Hall. All residents have been evacuated. — NC State University (@NCState) August 29, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State campus police evacuated an on-campus dormitory Sunday to investigate a bomb threat.Around 6 p.m., students were asked to avoid Katherine Stinson and Pullen Drive as students were being evacuated from the Watauga Residence Hall as a precautionary measure.University officials confirmed just before 7 p.m. that all residents were safely evacuated.