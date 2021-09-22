nc state fair

New clear bag policy, COVID protocols: Here's what you need to know about this year's NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's back! The North Carolina State Fair will be happening from Oct. 14-24 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

This year's fair will have the usual staples: entertainment, rides, animals, family activities and deep-fried food delights.

Here's what you need to know before you go:

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS


Vaccinations against COVID-19 will not be required for entry into the fair. However, the N.C. State Fair encouraged all visitors to get their vaccination to protect themselves and neighbors from the virus.

If there are any other COVID safety protocols to announce, they will be released on Oct. 6

ADVANCE SALES


The ideal time to get your tickets is before the fair starts. You can purchase them here or at the N.C. State Fair Gate 9 ticket booth off Trinity Road, the NC Museum of History and the State Farmers' Market on Sept. 30.

CLEAR BAG POLICY


To improve safety, a clear bag policy will be implemented this year. Any size or type of clear bag is acceptable. Wristlets, diaper bags and medical equipment bags will be accepted into the fair, even if they are not clear, but will require additional inspection.

PARKING


There will be Park and Ride lots located throughout the Triangle. Another option is to park at the lot at Reedy Creek and Edwards Mill roads and hop on a shuttle to Carter-Finley tunnel, which links you to Gate 8.

SPECIAL EVENT DAYS



Friday Frenzy - Oct. 15
Students can show their school identification or recent report card and get an $8 ticket. Those are not available online or in advance.

accessABILITY Day - Oct. 17
A team has been brainstorming for years on ways to make the fair more inclusive. From 8 a.m. to noon, rides and games will operate with no lights or music. Music stages will only play acoustic sets and the PA system will only be used for lost visitor announcements. There will be a "Bandwidth Chill Out Zone" where guests and take a break from the busy atmosphere outside. Noise-canceling headphones and guidebooks will also be available.

Century Farm Reunion - Oct. 18

The fair will welcome all farms who are part of its Century and Bicentennial Farms program.

To be eligible, a farm must have had continuous ownership by a family for 100 years or more. This ownership can be determined from an abstract such as a deed or land patents.

Senior Citizen Day - Oct. 19
Seniors can enter free of charge on Oct. 19.

Military Appreciation Day - Oct. 20
There will be a tractor parade at 10 a.m. and music from the 440th Army Band.

Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day - Oct. 21
Bring six cans of food and enter the fair for free.

