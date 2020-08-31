nc state

NC State to begin fall sports season without spectators, tailgating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State will begin its fall season without spectators, school officials announced Monday.

In line with the state's current COVID-19 guidelines, NC State will not have fall sports spectators through at least September.

"We understand this may be difficult news for Wolfpack Nation, but given the information available to us at the current time, we are making the responsible decision to begin our season without spectators," said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan.

Included sports are football, men's soccer, volleyball and cross country. Additionally, tailgating will not be permitted for the football season opener on Sept. 19.

NC State will soon reevaluate its position for October.
