'We couldn't leave the room:' NC State freshman details life in quarantine as COVID-19 rises on campus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Chris Folk is hoping to stay on campus at NC State as long as possible for his freshman year.

Last week, though, one of his suitemates at Metcalf Residence Hall got exposed to the coronavirus and he was immediately sent into quarantine.

"We couldn't leave the room," Folk said. He was moved off campus about a half mile away from his dorm.

Folk said food was brought to his room. He was eventually let off quarantine four days later after the suitemate tested negative.

"It was definitely a good safety precaution however it was really boring and that social isolation isn't good but I understand why they made us do it," Folk said, who's from Charlotte. "I guess we kind of expected it going into college. It's weird how we've all gotten used to this even though it's so different."

Wolfpack officials announced more clusters of COVID-19 on campus Tuesday including at Metcalf where there six positive cases.

"It's tough to balance having fun and being safe at the same time," Folk said. "I think the university should have known their COVID protocols would be broken. You can't control a huge population like this."

Folk said he heard partying came to a halt this past weekend as well.

Bragaw and Owen Residence Halls on campus also had positive tests.

The university told students in Bragaw that all would be tested Wednesday.

"I think I might be going home," said Jeff Hertzberg, a freshman from Pittsburgh. "I'm a major in animal sciences and part of the experience here is going to the farm and the vet school and you work with animals and that's completely not happening. It's made it harder to learn this year."
