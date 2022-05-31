Wake Forest Pre-K teacher resigns after LGBTQ+ flashcards reportedly found in class

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County preschool teacher has resigned after "inappropriate" LGBTQ+-themed flashcards were reportedly found in a Pre-K classroom.
It happened at Ballentine Elementary School in Fuquay-Varina.
According to House Speaker Tim Moore's office, Rep. Erin Pare, R-Wake, said she received an email from a concerned constituent alerting her to the allegations about the cards being shown in class.
Pare said the flashcards include a card with a depiction of a "pregnant" man.
The cards were purportedly used to teach colors to children in a pre-school class.
The Wake County School District put out a statement saying in part, "The district is concerned to learn of the inappropriate instructional resource found in a preschool classroom."
The statement goes on to say the cards were not tied to the district's curriculum and the materials were removed.
The name of the teacher who resigned is not known.
According to Pare, the principal said the flashcards were not part of the approved curriculum, and the principal said she didn't know they were even being used.
"I am grateful that a concerned constituent reached out and that this issue is being addressed in a swift and professional manner by Ballentine Elementary School," Pare said. "Schools should only be using age-appropriate materials, and these flashcards clearly do not meet that standard for a pre-school classroom. I hope schools across Wake County and the State of North Carolina will follow the example of Ballentine and respond swiftly when a parent expresses concern and ensure that materials like this are not being used to teach young students."
Parents waiting to pick up their children Tuesday at Ballentine declined to talk about the issue.
