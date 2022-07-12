deadly shooting

Two found dead in car shortly after 911 call in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were found inside a car on Rippy Lane.

Prior to finding the bodies, the sheriff's office said 911 Telecommunicators received a call from a man around 9:17 a.m. Tuesday reporting that he shot his wife and was going to shoot himself.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies said there is no threat to the surrounding community.

No information has been released, please check back for updates.

