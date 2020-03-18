Triangle Restaurant Workers Relief Fund created to help workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19

The fund was set up by the Frankie Lemmon Foundation.
This comes one day after Gov. Roy Cooper ordered that all restaurants and bars close to dine-in customers.
Some restaurants moved to a to-go model but still had to lay off employees in anticipation of a decline in business.
Those who want to donate to the fund can do so here.
Restaurant workers who need assistance can fill out this form.
This includes wait staff, bartenders, hosts, managers, delivery drivers, cooks, catering staff and dishwashers.
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Cooper issued an executive order to make it easier for people who lost their job due to the novel coronavirus to file for unemployment.
The executive order made the following changes for the State of North Carolina:
- Removes the one-week waiting period to apply for unemployment benefits for workers who lost their jobs
- Removes the requirement that a person must look for another job during this time when so many potential employers are closed and social distancing guidelines are in effect
- Allows employees who lose their jobs, or in certain cases have their hours reduced due to COVID-19 issues, to apply for unemployment benefits
- Permits applicants to apply for benefits remotely by phone or online
- Directs that employers will not be held responsible for benefits paid as a direct result of these COVID-19 claims
