nc zoo

Beloved harbor seal Paco dies after 13 years at NC Zoo

EMBED <>More Videos

Beloved harbor seal Paco dies after 13 years at NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo announced Wednesday that a beloved harbor seal has died.

Paco lived at the Zoo for 13 years, according to a Facebook post. The seal's cause of death is not yet determined, but he did have a large lung mass.

"Paco was an amazing seal. He was handsome and strong. Super smart. Craved challenges. Always made his keepers think and try new ways of doing things," said Sally, a keeper at the Zoo. "And no matter what, he always made us laugh and smile. From the goofy looks to the exasperated eye rolls when we weren't doing something to his liking to the crazy spurts of energy during sessions to the underwater grumblings and vocals during the summer season. He was truly one of a kind."

NC Zoo to vaccinate apes, chimps against COVID-19

In July, the zoo announced staff members had to put down a 31-year-old bear Tommo as its "quality of life quickly declined." According to the zoo's director of animal health, the grizzly bear's health had been declining in the span of a week due to old age and "unknown causes."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsasheboroncanimalsealnc zoo
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NC ZOO
NC Zoo to vaccinate apes, chimps against COVID-19
Tommo, the beloved 31-year-old grizzly bear, dies at NC Zoo
Help name red wolf pups born at NC Zoo
Here's when NC Zoo could break ground on Asia expansion
TOP STORIES
Wake parents seek alternatives as virtual learning registration closed
North Carolina hospitals reporting younger COVID-19 patients
Husband of Sampson County woman found dead charged with murder
Iconic Durham thrift store reopens with new mission
Racial disparities remain in NC when it comes to COVID vaccinations
'Jeopardy!' announces 2 new hosts for show, primetime special
Show More
Tropical Storm Fred moving through Caribbean toward US
LATEST: Orange County mask mandate takes effect
Raleigh Maroon 5 concert to require vaccinations or negative test
Body pulled from Cape Fear River in Fayetteville
NC suspends Carvana vehicle sales at Wake County location
More TOP STORIES News