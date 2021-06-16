deputy-involved shooting

Surveillance video captured Newton Grove police chief shooting rape suspect in Sampson County

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Surveillance video captured the moment the Newton Grove police chief shot a man who authorities say is accused of rape and kidnapping on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at Sam's Circle Mart off Highway 701 in Newton Grove.

ABC11 was shown the video on Wednesday but was not given permission to release it.

The video from Sam's Circle Mart shows Police Chief Gregory Calvin Warren confront the man outside.

The two talk for a few minutes and then the suspect begins to walk away. That's when the exchange gets heated.

The suspect then pulls what looks like a gun from under his shirt. Chief Warren pulls his gun and fires, hitting the suspect in the chest.

A later portion of the video shows Warren pick up a gun from the ground.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that preliminary reports indicated that Warren had responded to a report of a female victim who had been kidnapped and raped.

It was originally reported that the suspect was holding the victim against their will and was armed with a firearm, the sheriff's office said.

The woman, who was located at the scene is safe, authorities said.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

