Downtown Raleigh bars, restaurants pivot NYE celebration plans to keep business alive

COVID-19 pandemic putting a halt to all that extra business.
Establishments are required through the Executive Order to cut-off alcohol sales at 9 p.m. However, some bars and restaurants don't want to fizzle plans altogether. Spots, like Clockwork, are holding a 9 p.m. champagne toast since they're not allowed to open for the real stroke of midnight.
"Tonight would have been a (high) bar bill for sure," said Lonerider owner Tom Simon.
The restaurant opened mid-November in the Five Points section of Raleigh and Simon is working to build up business by offering grab-and-go meal and beverage bundles for folks to enjoy at home.
He hopes to host a proper party next year.
"Having the ability for people to be able to come out in the community, hang out and maybe relax and enjoy themselves a little bit tonight would have been great, but we understand what's going on and what needs to be done," said Simon.
RELATED: Drinks-to-go executive order gets mixed reviews from N.C. restaurant, bar owners
State of Beer is seeing a good deal of business, people have been stopping by and grabbing spirits.
However, the bar's co-owner, Chris Powers, notes one difference this year, "We would prepare on having a big celebration outside and enjoy the ball drop, and expect two or three waves of revelers coming through here."
Many business owners plan to toast to better days ahead.
"We're trying to make the best of it and we're continuing to hustle. You got to hustle. It's a lot harder to get people to come in," said Powers.
The City of Raleigh is trying to help struggling small businesses by hosting an informational session about the new federal COVID-19 relief package.
The meeting is taking place Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 and features special guest Patrick Rodriguez, Senior Area Manager from the US Small Business Administration.