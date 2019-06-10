drowning

Ohio man dies in water off Cape Hatteras National Seashore

BUXTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 53-year-old Ohio man died in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Monday, officials said.

According to officials, the call was received just before noon.

It happened less than a mile north of the former location of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.

The 53-year-old, from Bellbrook, Ohio, was brought back to shore but CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

"Our staff offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends," said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac. "We urge all visitors to be very careful when swimming in the Atlantic Ocean."

On Monday, the risk for rip currents was listed as high for most beaches along the coast.
