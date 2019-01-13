FATAL SHOOTING

One shot, killed by employee during dispute at Pineville mall

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Pineville police said one person is dead from a gunshot wound following a dispute inside a store at the Carolina Place Mall.

According to WSOC, the shooting happened Sunday afternoon between a store employee and someone who came into the store starting a confrontation.

One person was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Officers said the shooter was taken into custody shortly after the incident, according to WSOC.

Police said the act does not appear to be random, but an ongoing dispute between the two people.
The upper, west side of the mall will be shut down for several more hours as the investigation continues, officials told WSOC.

The victim and suspect have not been identified at this time.
