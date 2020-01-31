Now Open: Little Pup Lounge Doggie Daycare and Boarding in Downtown Raleigh

Now Open

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Little Pup Lounge is now open at 510 S. Person Street in Raleigh.

"We are a crate-free and kennel-free environment for small dogs up to 25 pounds," explained Little Pup Lounge owner Keily Smith.

Smith says the facility has different rooms set up with play equipment, beds, lounging equipment as well as a TV room to make the dogs feel all the comforts of home.

"The dogs have the run of the place," Smith added. "We want to keep a very low ratio here because we want the dogs to have a lot of TLC."

Little Pup Lounge offers a daycare service, overnight boarding and both weekly and monthly packages.

Hours and information:
Little Pup Lounge

(919) 332-2021
510 S. Person Street Raleigh, NC 27601
Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday - 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
