SPCA of Wake County waives pet adoption fees for veterans, military families through Memorial Day

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The SPCA of Wake County is running a pet adoption deal for veterans and military families through Memorial Day.
Starting Saturday, veterans or military members and their immediate families can adopt an adult animal (one year or older) without any fee.
The only requirement is to present a military ID at the time of adoption.
The promotion will run through Memorial Day on May 27.
"We know companion animals bring so much joy to a home. We want to honor our service men and women by waiving adoption fees on adult pets as a small way we can say 'thank you' for your service and help these families enjoy the love of an animal," says Darci VanderSlik, Director of Communications with the SPCA of Wake County.
SPCA of Wake County will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.
