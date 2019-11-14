Police: Suspects linked to 3 gas station robberies in Wake, Johnston counties

Garner Police released these images of the suspects from the Han-Dee Hugo robbery in Benson. These two are believed to be behind a string of armed robberies.

This is likely the getaway car used in the deadly armed robbery at the Scotchman convenience store.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting and armed robbery that happened at a gas station Thursday morning.And now authorities say they believe those robbers are behind two other convenience store holdups in the area.The fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a Scotchman gas station near the intersection of NC Highway 210 and Interstate 40.Three people were inside the store when two robbers walked inside. The robbers ended up opening fire, killing a man who was reportedly attempting to protect his mother.Investigators did not immediately confirm that, but said the victim was not an employee.The Johnston County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that the robbers had their "faces covered." They couldn't say for sure whether they were wearing masks.Authorities are reviewing surveillance video. The gas station will be closed until the investigation is complete.Johnston County authorities said they believe the robbers are responsible for two other recent convenience-store holdups. Garner Police also shared that suspicion and released surveillance images.In another Thursday incident, just before 1 a.m., an armed robbery happened at the Han-Dee Hugo at 401 Benson Road in Garner, shortly before the deadly holdup at the Scotchman in Johnston County. On Tuesday, just before 7:30 p.m., an armed robbery occurred at Reedy Creek Gas and Grocery on NC Hwy 210 in Johnston County. That store is also known as Safeway Mini Mart.Garner Police released suspect images from the robbery at the Han-Dee Hugo and also released an image of a four-door black sedan from the homicide and robbery at the Scotchman.Anyone with information is urged to call either the Garner Police Department at (919) 772-8810 or the Johnston County Sheriff's Office at (919) 989-5010.