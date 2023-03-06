North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to deliver State of State address

He will address a number of topics including investments in the state’s economy and expansion of Medicaid in the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper will address a number of topics including investments in the state's economy during the State of the State address tonight.

There have been several high-profile jobs announcements during his tenure from Apple to Microsoft to Amazon coinciding with a population boom felt here in the Triangle.

Another area of focus gun violence.

The Republican led House Bill 50, which would repeal the state's pistol purchase permitting system has already passed in that chamber. As well as on its first reading in the Senate.

Then there's Medicaid expansion.

House and Senate leadership announced they reached a deal after years of negotiations.

While the governor praised the move he is pushing for it to be implemented immediately, rather than when the budget is ultimately passed.

"We haven't seen a bill yet there hasn't been a vote. So Governor Cooper will be talking about the steps lawmakers will have to take to go ahead and finalize Medicaid expansion," said Mitch Kokai who is a political analyst with John Lock Foundation.

This will be the final 2-year budget of Cooper's term.