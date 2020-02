Bernie Sanders to discuss poverty with Rev. Barber in Goldsboro this week

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak on poverty with Rev. William Barber at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro this week.Sanders visited Durham and Charlotte last week at events that drew over 5,200 people.In December, candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg visited Greenleaf Christian Church to talk poverty, jobs and voter suppression Sanders will head to Goldsboro Wednesday, Feb. 26 for a discussion at 7 p.m.Next, Sanders will travel to Winston-Salem for a rally Thursday.