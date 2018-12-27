SILENT SAM

Daughters of Confederacy wanted Silent Sam returned to them over the summer

EMBED </>More Videos

NC Sons of Confederate Veterans place flowers at base of 'Silent Sam' monument

By
In an email recently obtained by ABC11, the former president of the North Carolina Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy requested that UNC-Chapel Hill return the controversial Confederate monument known as Silent Sam back to the UDC.

It was the morning after Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on Aug. 21 that Peggy Woodlief Johnson emailed UNC Board of Trustees Chair Haywood Cochrane -- requesting in her words that, "The boy soldier, referred to as Silent Sam, be returned to the United Daughters of the Confederacy."

Johnson stepped down as president last October and in her interview with ABC11, she wanted to be clear that she no longer speaks for The Daughters, only for herself.

*NOTE: Video on this story is from a previous report and will be updated.*


Full coverage of the Silent Sam issue

"I was upset and I wrote that (email)," she said. "It makes me angry that they do not want to honor the memorial for what it was, the purpose that it was put there for."

It was the United Daughters of the Confederacy who gifted Silent Sam to UNC in 1909. In 1913, the university erected the statue in McCorkle Place to honor Confederate alumni who served and died.

But it's been a lightning rod of controversy in the decades since -- students and townspeople blasting the statue as a monument to white supremacy in the slave-holding Confederate states.

In Johnson's email, she writes, "(The Daughters) are willing to take possession of both the base and the sculpture, we have been saddened that the message of this monument has been so misconstrued. He no longer belongs on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill."

"Yes, I wrote the letter. But it doesn't matter now because I'm no longer the division president," Johnson said to ABC11.

It was anti-Silent Sam group Hillsborough Progressives Taking Action who first brought Johnson's letter to light this month, through a Freedom of Information Act Request.
They think UNC should take Johnson up on her offer. Johnson said it's too late.


"Now after all these months and they finally decided to look at (the email)," Johnson said. "They waited too late. I was no longer president."

We asked Johnson if anti-Silent Sam groups had publicly accepted her offer to take the statue back could the months of unrest been avoided. She told us, "That makes no difference now. Because it can't. It couldn't. They didn't."

No longer president of The Daughters, Johnson serves as a rank-and-file member of the group and defers to the current leadership -- calling on UNC to follow the state law imposed in 2015 that bars the removal of historic monuments from public spaces.

Meantime, the university is still struggling to find a compromise. The Board of Governors rejected a plan this month to build a $5 million museum to house the statue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssilent samconfederacyconfederate monumentuncChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SILENT SAM
War of words as opposing sides again clash over Silent Sam
UNC Board of Governors 'cannot support' trustees' Silent Sam plan
Roy Williams makes it clear he wants Silent Sam gone
More than 100 UNC student-athletes sign petition against Silent Sam
More silent sam
POLITICS
House inaction means government shutdown will likely continue
NC GOP overrides Gov. Cooper vetoes in lame duck session
Snapchat rolls out lenses specifically designed for dogs
Cooper, GOP trade barbs before lawmakers return to Raleigh
More Politics
Top Stories
Private investigator: Remains of man missing since 2014 found near Martin Middle School
Downtown Raleigh Wahlburgers closes after seven months
Bright blue glow over New York City after reported transformer explosion
Police: Man in US illegally kills California police officer
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
Bunn High freshman gaining attention for musical talent, positive message
Cary mailman saves man's life while delivering Christmas packages
72-year-old Raeford woman charged with statutory rape of child
Show More
Standoff with armed man in Carrboro ends after more than 24 hours
Duke surges past Temple for 56-27 win in Independence Bowl
Driver hurt after pickup plows into 2 homes in Raleigh
Former Walmart Santa charged after bodies of children found at home
Duke Energy calls for rate hike to cover storm repair costs
More News