McCrae Dowless indicted on more charges amid 9th District absentee ballot investigation

RALEIGH -- Leslie McCrae Dowless , the political operative at the center of a ballot fraud scandal in Bladen County, has been indicted on additional charges.Dowless was arrested back in February on charges of felonious obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and possession of absentee ballots.A Wake County grand jury on Tuesday returned an indictment with more charges, including perjury and additional felony obstruction of justice charges. The indictment also included several other defendants accused in the scandal.According to testimony and other findings, Dowless conducted an illegal "ballot harvesting" operation. He and his assistants are accused of gathering up absentee ballots from voters by offering to put them in the mail.He was working on behalf of Republican candidate Mark Harris, who had a slim lead in the vote count before the investigation.The previous charges against Dowless were connected to his actions during the 2016 general election and 2018 primary.The most recent indictment is related to the District 9 election between Harris and McCready.Dowless is expected to appear in a Wake County courtroom on Monday.The State Board of Elections, which ordered a new election in the 9th District, issued the following statement Tuesday: