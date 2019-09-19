Six candidates running to become Raleigh's next mayor

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Six candidates are running to replace Nancy McFarlane as Raleigh Mayor. The Raleigh Mayoral race is a non-partisan election.The general election is Tuesday, October 8, 2019 and if no candidate gets 50 percent + 1 of the vote, the candidate who comes in second can request a runoff. The runoff election is Tuesday, November 5.Early voting for the October 8 election starts September 18 and ends October 4.