Protect your packages from porch pirates

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After all the online buying on Cyber Monday, packages are hitting the doorsteps, which means porch pirates will be looking to strike.

The US Postal Service projects it will deliver 12 billion letters, cards, and packages from now until Christmas. You can take steps to protect your doorstep deliveries.

First track your packages. If offered, sign up for text or email alerts. Also, try and be home for delivery. If you're not, have a neighbor get your delivery or have it shipped to your work.

Another option is to personalize your delivery. Mallory Wojciechowski with the Better Business Bureau of Eastern NC said, "Have it delivered on weekends or evenings, this may come with a fee but it's good to look into that or consider having it shipped to the place you bought it from, their store and pick it up there."

The BBB offers these additional tips on receiving online deliveries:

  • Request a signature. This package delivery feature will likely come with a fee, but without a recipient's signature, the delivery service won't be able to leave a package exposed on a doorstep.
  • Use your credit card. When making purchases online, use your credit card rather than a debit card or another form of payment. Credit card companies are more likely to offer refunds in the event of theft.
  • Insure valuable items. Purchase delivery insurance to protect merchandise against loss or damage. Contact your local police department if you do become a victim of package theft.
