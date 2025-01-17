Man accused of killing Fayetteville woman reported missing makes first court appearance

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man accused of murder in the death of a woman with cognitive impairment made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

This is one of several high-profile cases of women being killed in Fayetteville since just the start of the year.

In this instance, Tyrell Siermons is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Heather Williams, who had been reported missing.

"I think, you know, the community rallying around Heather is the whole reason why, that she was found so quickly, especially with the detective's hard work," said Mary Williams, Heather Williams' sister. "And we want to thank Detective Alrafai and all the officers. You know, it's hard to be in this position but when you're supported by the community and all the people that are working so hard, it gives you comfort to know that Heather will be taken care of."

Police found Williams' body in a wooded area near Newark and State Avenue in Fayetteville last Saturday once her family reported her missing. She can be seen in her family's home surveillance footage when she was leaving the home and getting into a sedan on Jan 4.

"Just very happy for the investigating officers that they found Heather, their case found a suspect," Theresa Williams, Heather Williams' mother said. "Just go from here."

It's not clear whether Williams and Siermons knew each other. However, Mary Williams explained to ABC11 that they feared for Williams' safety because she was cognitively impaired after being hit by a car a decade ago. She also had a history of meeting with people she had connected with online.

Mary Williams spoke to ABC11 about what it was like to be in court Friday.

"It was definitely hard, but we're so thankful for the detectives and to the police department and to the community. And everybody's worked so hard to get justice for Heather and this is just the first step. So, we're glad it's going in the right direction and we know it'll be a long journey from here."

In another case from 2016, Siermons served about five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Siermons was denied bond in Friday's court appearance and is expected back in court next month.