Dozens of Wake County Public School System employees rally for better pay ahead of budget vote

"I think whenever you have a full time job, you shouldn't have to work two to three jobs to make it," one Wake County bus driver who has spent 22 years with the district said.

"I think whenever you have a full time job, you shouldn't have to work two to three jobs to make it," one Wake County bus driver who has spent 22 years with the district said.

"I think whenever you have a full time job, you shouldn't have to work two to three jobs to make it," one Wake County bus driver who has spent 22 years with the district said.

"I think whenever you have a full time job, you shouldn't have to work two to three jobs to make it," one Wake County bus driver who has spent 22 years with the district said.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of Wake County Public School System employees rallied outside the Commons Building in Raleigh on Tuesday, as Wake County Commissioners held their second straight night of budget public hearings ahead of a budget vote in June.

Those public school workers rallied in support of the raises put forth in the Wake County School Board's budget for 2024-25, which would provide 4-percent raises across the board, implement a $17.75-per hour minimum wage for non-certified staff, and a $20-per hour minimum wage for bus drivers.

The budget recently presented by County Manager David Ellis to the Board of Commissioners was $14.2 million short of that school board request.

"I think whenever you have a full time job, you shouldn't have to work two to three jobs to make it," said Juneakcia Green, a bus driver with WCPSS for 22 years.

Juneakcia estimated in over two decades driving in Southeast Raleigh, she's only received a raise three times.

"Whenever I started, it was like three routes," she said. "Now, I'm working four routes in the morning, four routes in the afternoon, so by the time I get off I'm overwhelmed."

Dozens of employees -- many with the Wake chapter of the NCAE -- packed the public hearing on Tuesday to address County Commissioners ahead of their June vote. Among them was Christina Spears, Wake NCAE President.

"Folks are working multiple jobs in order to make ends meet and we want any alleviation for them, so they can go home and spend time with their families and do their one job and do that and be able to live in our county," said Spears.

The proposed raises put forth by the Wake County School Board go beyond the 3-percent raises pushed by state lawmakers. Educators have said those legislated increases don't come close to offsetting the sharp increase in cost of living that's taken place in the Triangle.