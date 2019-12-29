power outage

Power in Smithfield after overnight substation damage, town officials say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Smithfield officials said the majority of the town was without power after the North Hospital Road substation suffered damage overnight.

Town officials said power was restored before 12 p.m.

