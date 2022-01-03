Powerball lottery jackpot at $552M; winning numbers drawing Monday

Monday could be someone's lucky day with the Powerball jackpot up to $522 million.
The lottery's top prize has a cash option of 371.5 million.
The prize grew after no one won Saturday's drawing for a $500 million jackpot.
The winning numbers for Saturday were 06-12-39-48-50 Powerball:07 Multiplier 2X
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
The last winning jackpot came back on October 4 with a prize of nearly $700 million.
A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers. The jackpot at the time rose to $699.8 million, making it the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history.
Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
