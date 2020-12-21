fatal shooting

Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Fayetteville murder-suicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police say a man, a pregnant woman and her unborn child have all died from a shooting in a Fayetteville apartment on Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting was domestic-related and no one else was involved.

Sarah Lewis, 34, and Keith Lewis, 31, both died in the shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting along the 900 block of Willow Street just before 7:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Keith Lewis dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sarah Lewis was taken to the hospital. Early Monday morning, Fayetteville police updated media that she and the unborn baby had died.

Authorities said children were in the home at the time and were safely removed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
