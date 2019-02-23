Kyron Hinton, the Raleigh man who was beaten by officers during arrest in 2018, dies of an overdose, advocate says

EMBED </>More Videos

Kyron Hinton gives the first interview since police tapes of his violent arrest were released. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Kyron Hinton, the Raleigh man who was at the center of a police-beating investigation - where two state troopers and a Wake County Sheriff's deputy were charged -has died of an overdose, according to an advocate of Hinton.

The advocate stated that Hinton died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Hinton was beaten by law enforcement officers on April 3 of 2018. Body and dash cam video released showed the confrontation between officers and Hinton.
RELATED: Body cam video released showing confrontation between law enforcement and Raleigh man

EMBED More News Videos

Dash and body cam videos released in Kyron Hinton case (1 of 9)

The NC NAACP denounced law officers' conduct in the Kyron Hinton case.



In June of 2018, the police tapes of the confrontation between Kyron Hinton and 8 officers were released.

"This happens all the time and it's swept under the rug," Hinton said as ABC11 replayed the tense moments on an iPad from the Light House in Raleigh.

RELATED: Raleigh man's first interview since video of police beating, K9 attack

Several months later, Hinton was facing charges of his own. In September of 2018, officers were called to Longview Grocery at 2405 Poole Road in Raleigh. They said Hinton was "acting erratically" by swinging a bottle of bleach and an ashtray stand.
When officers tried to detain him, he kicked and resisted.

RELATED: Wake County deputy, two state troopers charged with assault with a deadly weapon

Medical responders treated Hinton at the scene and then took him to WakeMed for further treatment.

Hinton then faced several new charges: assault on law enforcement officer, damage to government property, resist, delay and obstruct, and second-degree trespass.

He eventually sued the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, saying the Highway Patrol's negligence led to the beating.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Retaining wall breaks down at Holly Springs Target
Opposing groups rally at UNC over monument removals
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Raleigh 8th grader dies following flu complications, family says
2 women to testily against Justin Fairfax in planned public hearings
Johnson, Maye lead No. 8 UNC past No. 16 FSU, 77-59
McElhinney stops 24 shots, Hurricanes beat Stars 3-0
2 Durham officers charged with DWI
Show More
Meet the jeweler who glams up Hollywood for the Oscars
Durham police arrest man who robbed PNC Bank
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Durham man charged with arson after house fire displaces four
Rockslide closes part of I-40 near Asheville for a week
More News