RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Kyron Hinton, the Raleigh man who was at the center of a police-beating investigation - where two state troopers and a Wake County Sheriff's deputy were charged -has died of an overdose, according to an advocate of Hinton.
The advocate stated that Hinton died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
Hinton was beaten by law enforcement officers on April 3 of 2018. Body and dash cam video released showed the confrontation between officers and Hinton.
In June of 2018, the police tapes of the confrontation between Kyron Hinton and 8 officers were released.
"This happens all the time and it's swept under the rug," Hinton said as ABC11 replayed the tense moments on an iPad from the Light House in Raleigh.
Several months later, Hinton was facing charges of his own. In September of 2018, officers were called to Longview Grocery at 2405 Poole Road in Raleigh. They said Hinton was "acting erratically" by swinging a bottle of bleach and an ashtray stand.
When officers tried to detain him, he kicked and resisted.
Medical responders treated Hinton at the scene and then took him to WakeMed for further treatment.
Hinton then faced several new charges: assault on law enforcement officer, damage to government property, resist, delay and obstruct, and second-degree trespass.
He eventually sued the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, saying the Highway Patrol's negligence led to the beating.
