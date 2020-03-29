dwi

49-year-old Raleigh man charged with DWI after crashing into police car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 49-year-old Raleigh man is facing DWI charges after crashing into a police car and attempting to flee Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. when an on-duty officer traveling along West Gate Road attempted to turn onto Leesville Road. A car traveling south on Leesville Road, drove through the intersection and crashed into the police car.

James John Deren



James John Deren attempted to flee onto Westgate Road when he drove off the road and crashed into a tree in front of a home at the corner of Westgate Drive and Sorrell Crossing.

Neither the officer nor the Deren suffered serious injuries.

Deren was charged with driving while impaired and hit and run.
