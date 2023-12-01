Third person charged with murder in July shooting near Raleigh townhomes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said another suspect has been arrested been in connection with a July homicide investigation.

The shooting took place July 1 on Picket Fence Lane. Officers found several townhomes that were damaged by gunfire but could not find evidence that anyone had been injured. But two days later, police found the body of 28-year-old Dexter Rashad Ingram in the wood line behind the townhomes.

RPD said the incidents were linked and investigated Ingram's death as a homicide.

Julian Devonne Lunsford, 21, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Devonte Wilson, 27, of Durham, and Lashanae Evelony Gee, 23, of Durham, have also been arrested and charged with murder.

