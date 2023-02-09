Family of Darryl Williams gets first look at RPD bodycam video

The footage will be released to the family today and released to the general public tomorrow.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a man who died in Raleigh police custody, will be the first to see new video showing his final moments.

Darryl Williams is heard on this video saying, "I have heart problems" after being tased back-to-back and then minutes later was unresponsive and without a pulse.

Williams died last month after being tased three times. Police say he was resisting arrest and trying to run away from officers.

Drive-stun mode was used twice, which is when the taser is pressed up to the body and a more powerful shock can be deployed.

Police say he was being stopped for possession of a controlled substance while officers were actively patrolling the area.

Some community members are calling for an end to these types of patrols.

"What we know is that proactive policing, a.k.a. stop and frisk, is a very lazy way to do it, and it is proven to be ineffective and impacting the rate of crime," said Dawn Blagrove of Emancipate NC.

Six officers involved are on administrative duty.

State Bureau of Investigation and Raleigh Police Department are both reviewing their actions.