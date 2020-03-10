Raleigh police respond to officer-involved shooting

BREAKING: Tense scene here on New Bern Ave and Rogers Lane in Raleigh as family and eyewitnesses await answers after a police-involved shooting. Tonight’s incident played out at the same shopping center where an officer fatally shot Soheil Mojorrad last year. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/DMjYHT2vyy — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) March 11, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department officers are responding to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening.According to a release from the department, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on N. Rogers Lane.It is unclear at this time whether an officer or a suspect was injured in the shooting.ABC11 crews on the scene are working to learn more information.