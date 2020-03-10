Raleigh police respond to officer-involved shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department officers are responding to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening.

According to a release from the department, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on N. Rogers Lane.



It is unclear at this time whether an officer or a suspect was injured in the shooting.



ABC11 crews on the scene are working to learn more information.

We continue to learn more about this ongoing story. Please check back for updates.
