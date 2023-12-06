Rape and kidnapping suspect arrested 20 years after string of crimes in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is now facing multiple charges in connection with sex crimes that happened from 1995-2004.

Rickey Hall, 59, was arrested by Raleigh Police Department on Tuesday.

The evidence in the case was collected as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation started using in 2019.

The arrest resulted from a positive match from Hall's DNA.

He is facing numerous charges including 15 counts of first-degree sexual assault, 12 counts of first-degree rape, 10 counts of first-degree kidnapping and a slew of other charges.

The Sexual Assault Kit Initiative also recently lead police to arrest a man connected with a cold case dating back to 1998.