Where to find deals on clothes, cars, tech and travel during the COVID-19 pandemic

Every dollar counts, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this time, there are many suffering from financial and personal hardships due to the virus. Financially, stretching every dollar stretch is key. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some products and services are actually now more affordable.

Rather-Be-Shopping, a website aimed at helping you save money, came up with a list of products and services that have dropped in price during the pandemic.

The first item on their list is clothes. Since many people aren't heading into stores to shop, retailers are offering big discounts and coupons, make sure you sign up on their websites to get those daily deals. Some retailers are offering 60% off regular prices.

One big-ticket item that has dropped in price are the vehicles. If you need a new ride, many auto manufacturers are offering 0% financing, along with other bonuses. With that new ride, if a road trip is in your future, prices at the pump are down thanks to fewer people on the road.

Speaking of travel, there are great deals if you're willing to book travel this fall or early spring. It all comes down to supply and demand, and with demand so low, many Caribbean resorts and all-inclusive packages are offering great deals right now.

Mortgage rates recently hit a new all-time low making it a great time to refinance your home or shop for a first home.

As students head back to school and are taking part in virtual learning, you can snag a good deal on tech products, like tablets and laptops. Don't forget to make sure you're getting the best deal, as many retailers will price match.

Also, don't forget about protecting your good credit and taking advantage of the free online credit report each week you can get from the major credit bureaus.

Rather-Be-Shopping has more goods and services that have gone down in price since the COVID-19 pandemic, for the complete list click here.
