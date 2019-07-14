Cary churchgoers aim to stock local food pantry with $10 each

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- "The miracle doesn't simply come down from heaven, it also works through us," a pastor at the Christ the King Church in Cary said.
The particular line coming after discussing Jesus feeding 5,000 with five loaves of bread and two fish.
Today's message was a precursor to an eventual bigger cause: considering the neighbor in need.
Post worship, churchgoers were given $10, an empty Publix bag and a list of needs for Dorcas Ministries.
"Most food pantries have a high demand in the summer," said Rose Cornelious, the development director for Dorcas Ministries.
She said many kids, who depend on lunch meals, face food insecurity in the summers.
"We have one of the busiest food pantries in North Carolina," Cornelious added.
From the church, worshippers headed to Publix to spend their $10, and many spend more.
This is the second food drive--last year the congregation filled two trucks with donations.
"It shook Cary last year with their generosity. You can just imagine when all of them converged on Publix supermarket it was unbelievable. The customers in the store were asking 'what is going on?' And even some of them contributed to this food drive," Cornelious said.
