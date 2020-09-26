Abandoned Riley Hill School catches fire in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters spent a good portion of their Friday afternoon battling a blaze at the abandoned Riley Hill School in Wendell.The abandoned building located along the 5900 block of Riley Hill Road caught fire just after 5 p.m. triggering assistance from multiple fire departments including the Northern Wake, Franklin and Johnston County Fire Departments.On arrival, fire officials said they saw heavy fire coming from a series of buildings on the school's campus. Due to the age and condition of the building, much of it was damaged.Fire officials have not provided any other details on the fire at this time.