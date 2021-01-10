attempted robbery

Robbery suspect shot, killed by man in self-defense, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A robbery suspect was shot and killed by a man in self-defense on Saturday night in Durham

The fatal shooting happened along the 3600 block of N. Duke Street around 6 p.m.

Authorities have not identified either individual involved in the case.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
