Man killed on I-440 Sunday identified; Raleigh police remain tight-lipped with details

A "serious assault" on Sunday that closed I-440 westbound for several hours is now being investigated as a homicide, Raleigh Police said Monday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man killed while driving on Interstate-440 on Sunday was a talented handyman who did a lot of work in Chapel Hill and Raleigh, according to his friend.

The friend told ABC11 that the victim's name was Robert Williams.

Williams is being remembered as a kind, charismatic person. One unique thing he did often was bring doughnuts or other sweets to share when he was working a job at a house with children present.

Williams leaves behind his partner and other family members in the Triangle and in Baltimore.

Raleigh Police Department refused to confirm the victim's identity. Officers said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on the Beltline.

Investigators are calling what happened a homicide/non-negligent manslaughter, but they declined to elaborate any further about what happened or how Williams was killed.

On Monday, the department released a picture of a gray SUV/crossover-type vehicle, hoping someone would recognize it and help them track it down. Hours later, officers confirmed they had located the vehicle and its driver.

After speaking with that driver, the department said officers were still seeking more witnesses to help in the investigation.

ABC11 asked investigators whether the driver of the SUV was in custody or charged with anything; they refused to answer.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

