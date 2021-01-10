missing boy

Kinston Police searching for 7-year-old allegedly taken by father

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a 7-year-old who was allegedly taken by his father.

Officials said on Saturday that 7-year-old Rome Robinson was last seen on January 2 at a family member's house in Kinston.


Authorities described Rome Robinson as standing 4-feet tall, weighing 50 pounds, with black hair. Rome also has a small scar on his forehead and is missing four top teeth.

Kinston police believe he was taken by his biological father Shawn Derrick who does not have legal custody of Rome.


Anyone with information on either person's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-2020 or contact the Lenoir Count CrimeStoppers at (252)-523-4444.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kinstonlenoirmissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING BOY
WCSO: Missing Raleigh 14-year-old with autism found safe
Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old
6-year-old Spring Lake boy found safe
Police K9 help find missing boy sleeping under tree
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: CFVH to accept online scheduling for vaccines on Jan. 13
Red Springs man shot, killed after pointing firearm at SWAT
Majority of Americans say Trump should be removed from office: POLL
Arnold Schwarzenegger calls Trump 'worst president' ever
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks, police say
Show More
Robbery suspect shot, killed by man in self-defense, Durham police say
GOP senators urge Trump to resign; impeachment gains support
Apple removes Parler from app store
Gov. Cooper, Council of State sworn in for 2nd term virtually
Coach K voices anger toward Capitol Hill insurrection
More TOP STORIES News