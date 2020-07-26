Protesters arrested following Roxboro vigil for man killed in officer-involved shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roxboro police said arrests were made at a protest following a vigil for man shot and killed by police.
The family of David Brooks Jr. gathered in Roxboro Saturday evening to mourn his loss and to demand justice.
Brooks, 45, was shot by police near a Dollar General store in Roxboro around noon on Friday. He died from his injuries.
Roxboro police said the gathering ended at 9 p.m. Saturday and another group of 20 to 30 people assembled around 10 p.m.
According to Chief David Hess, some protesters were armed with Molotov cocktails and were asked to disperse. After failing to do so, some protesters were arrested.
Authorities said charges included weapons offenses and resisting arrest.
"Future unlawful assembly without a permit or other attempts to commit acts of violence will result in immediate law enforcement," a statement from Roxboro police said.
