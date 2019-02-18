Sampson County authorities ID homicide victim found dead in home

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found inside her Magnolia home.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
On Saturday around 10 p.m., deputies responded with EMS to the 2300 block of Trinity Church Road.
The sheriff's office said a body was found inside the home and evidence present warranted a homicide investigation.
On Monday, authorities identified the victim as Barbara Anne Smith, 55.
The Sampson County Sheriff's Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation have identified a person of interest in the case.
The Sheriff's Office said Smith had "multiple trauma wounds consistent with a homicide," but the cause of death is still pending a forensic medical exam.