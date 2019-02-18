Sampson County authorities ID homicide victim found dead in home

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found inside her Magnolia home.On Saturday around 10 p.m., deputies responded with EMS to the 2300 block of Trinity Church Road.The sheriff's office said a body was found inside the home and evidence present warranted a homicide investigation.On Monday, authorities identified the victim as Barbara Anne Smith, 55.The Sampson County Sheriff's Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation have identified a person of interest in the case.The Sheriff's Office said Smith had "multiple trauma wounds consistent with a homicide," but the cause of death is still pending a forensic medical exam.