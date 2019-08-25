stolen car

2 men arrested after leading Durham deputies on chase in stolen car

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested following an early morning chase involving a stolen car.

Deputies said it happened shortly before 3 a.m. when there was an attempt to stop a suspected stolen car at Highway 55 and Meridian Parkway.

A chase ensued and went on for five miles until the car crashed into a street pole at East Pettigrew and Grant.

Deputies said the driver and passenger attempted to flee but were apprehended after a brief foot chase.

Teens lead deputies on 100+ mph chase on I-85 in stolen car with handguns inside, sheriff's office says

The Durham County Sheriff's Office determined the car was stolen.

No one was hurt.

The driver, James D'shawn Bass, 26, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and felony flee to elude arrest. Bass had multiple outstanding warrants.

Joshua Shepard, 24, is facing two charges and had a previous outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.
