1 injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Durham are investigating a shooting that sent at least one person in the hospital.
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on North Hardee Street near Cheek Road.
Police haven't released much information yet about the shooting.
This past Monday, some Durham officers were involved in a shooting while investigating bullets being fired into a vehicle on Worth Street.
The city has entered an agreement with ShotSpotter which they hope will help silence gun violence in the Bull City.
Related
ShotSpotter's CEO takes questions from skeptical Durham residents after weekend of gun violence
CRIME
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News