child shot

Manhunt underway after toddler shot outside New York City day care; suspect caught on camera

EMBED <>More Videos

Manhunt underway after toddler shot outside NYC daycare

BROWNSVILLE, N.Y. -- The New York City Police Department has released new, clear images of a suspect and getaway vehicle in connection with Friday's shooting of a toddler.

The girl was shot as her father was picking her up from day care on 127 Riverdale Ave. in Brownsville, a Brooklyn neighborhood, just after 6 p.m. Friday.



Officers administered aid to the girl, and rushed her to Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn. The girl is in stable condition. Her father was not shot.

SEE ALSO | Rosemont mall shooting: Police locate person of interest after man fatally shot, at least 1 injured

Police say the girl and her father were not the intended targets of the shooting. No arrests have been made, and police are currently looking for one suspect.

EMBED More News Videos

The girl was shot as her father was picking her up from daycare on 127 Riverdale Ave. in Brownsville just after 6 p.m. on Friday.



NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey was talking to the shooter and those who know him.

"If you know who shot this child, step up and help us," he said.



The suspect is described as a male, dark complexion, who wore a black mask over his face, a black hooded sweater with the word 'waves' on the back and black jeans.

The getaway vehicle is described as a white 4-door BMW sedan that was operated by a second suspect.



Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

RELATED | Chicago shooting: 2 found dead, including 1 shot in head, inside Gresham home, police say

Brownsville resident Saska Gordon was just getting home when the shooting happened.

"It's ridiculous how these kids are running around here with guns," Gordon said.

EMBED More News Videos

The girl was shot as her father was picking her up from daycare on 127 Riverdale Ave. in Brownsville just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest details.



New York City police say this is the third child shot this year -- an 11-month-old was hit in the face in the Bronx in January, and earlier in the week, a seven-year-old was shot in Coney Island.

"We need to fix this, we need to save these children, and we need to save our city," Corey added.

The incident took place just minutes before a 19-year-old was stabbed multiple times during a dispute with another woman in Brooklyn.

ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'

EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcrimeshots firedshootingchild shotdaycare
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
2 adults, 1 child shot while driving near I-85 in Mebane
'We live like that': Neighbors react after boy shot inside Durham home
2-year-old accidentally shot himself in Harnett County
TOP STORIES
Biden ending Europe trip with unity message that echoes past
Raleigh shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded
Sinkhole keeps Morrisville road closed for 3 years
Homeowners say they were left with unfinished work by Cary contractor
North Carolina moves into Elite Eight with 73-66 win against UCLA
UNC fans flock to Franklin Street bars and restaurants
Suspect in custody after Nevada teen kidnapped in own car, police say
Show More
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
2 people taken to hospital in Johnston County small plane crash
90-year-old veteran fights to save his cows, could face charges
Census estimates Johnston County 3rd-fastest growing in NC
Raleigh sees nation's largest dip in houses for sale
More TOP STORIES News